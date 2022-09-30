Metahero Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $29.06 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004564 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00044619 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.55 or 0.01631962 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034534 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.