Metaverse Index (MVI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,848.00

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Metaverse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.21 or 0.00155377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse Index has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Coin Profile

Metaverse Index was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 168,752 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Metaverse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

