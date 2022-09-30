Meter Governance Price Down 4.7% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.42 or 0.00017606 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001488 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,555,503 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

