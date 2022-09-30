Metronome (MET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,400.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $15,400.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,487,336 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

