Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.31

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.48. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,462 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 94,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.