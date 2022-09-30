MiamiCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. MiamiCoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,735,918 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

