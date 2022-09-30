MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $105,556.83

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $105,556.83 and approximately $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014575 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,218,567 coins and its circulating supply is 175,916,639 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

