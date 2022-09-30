Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $234.41 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

