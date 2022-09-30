Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Given a C$0.86 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 price objective on Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Midas Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$20.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08. The firm has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

