MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

