Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.7 %
Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
