MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

