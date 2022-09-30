MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.39.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.