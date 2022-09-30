Minter Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,270,039,753 coins. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

