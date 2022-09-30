MIR COIN Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.91 or 1.00177356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057333 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00081869 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN (MIR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

