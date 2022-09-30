Mirai Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120,178.76 (MIRAI)

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Mirai coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirai has a market capitalization of $120,178.76 and approximately $70,322.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00149554 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Mirai Profile
MIRAI is a coin. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mirai Coin Trading
