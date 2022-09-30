Mithril Share (MIS) Price Reaches $0.39

Mithril Share (MIS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Mithril Share coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril Share has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Mithril Share has a market cap of $385,400.00 and approximately $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril Share Profile

Mithril Share’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 coins. The official website for Mithril Share is mith.cash. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril is a fictitious silver-white metal. It is described in the British fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” as stronger than steel but lighter as a feather. Mithril cash is derived from Mithril, a new algorithmic stable coin forged.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.