MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

