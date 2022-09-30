MobieCoin (MBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.71 Million

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One MobieCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobieCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin’s launch date was June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

