MonaCoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

