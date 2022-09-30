Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,040 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.