Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 371.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.