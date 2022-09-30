Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ScanSource worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $26.54 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

