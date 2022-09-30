Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Hanger worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hanger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hanger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger Price Performance

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.56 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.