Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

