Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

NYSE:CRL opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.