Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organogenesis Profile

ORGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

