Monero Classic Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

