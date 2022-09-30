Monetha Hits 24 Hour Volume of $322,433.00 (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $322,433.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

