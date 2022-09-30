Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.93 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,933,808 shares of company stock worth $26,764,833 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

