Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Robin Freestone Acquires 21,185 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Robin Freestone acquired 21,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £953.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,646.27. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

