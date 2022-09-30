MONK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,528.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 156,235,885 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.