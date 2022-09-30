Moonfarm Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39,694.71 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Moonfarm Finance has a total market cap of $39,694.71 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonfarm Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,603 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
