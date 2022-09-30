Moonshot (MSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $66,890.91

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $66,890.91 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Moonshot
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
