MoonStarter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $154,411.00 (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, MoonStarter has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonStarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. MoonStarter has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonStarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonStarter Profile

MoonStarter launched on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for MoonStarter is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonStarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonStarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonStarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonStarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.