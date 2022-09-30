moonwolf.io Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53,922.05 (WOLF)

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One moonwolf.io coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, moonwolf.io has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. moonwolf.io has a total market capitalization of $53,922.05 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005559 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

moonwolf.io Coin Profile

moonwolf.io (WOLF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

Buying and Selling moonwolf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade moonwolf.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase moonwolf.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

