Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $456.67.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DRKTF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Darktrace has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

