Morpheus.Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,135.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $28.17 million and $93,135.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.49 or 0.99922979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00058266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082399 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.