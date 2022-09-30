Morses Club (LON:MCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.33

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.33 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 463608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.42 ($0.05).

Morses Club Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of 494.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Further Reading

