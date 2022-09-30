MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $50.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. MP Materials has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $60.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

