MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.50% of MRC Global worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MRC opened at $7.29 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.