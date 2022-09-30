MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSPR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58. MSP Recovery has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,284.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,840. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $321,000.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.