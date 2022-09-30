mStable USD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD was first traded on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,022,759 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

