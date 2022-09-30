M&T Bank Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

