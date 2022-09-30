Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.