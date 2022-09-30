Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 996,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,054.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 487,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

