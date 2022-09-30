Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €242.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €242.00 ($246.94) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €290.00 ($295.92) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €245.50 ($250.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €238.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €232.26. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($203.01).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

