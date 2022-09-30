Mycro (MYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,093.00

Mycro (MYO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Mycro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Mycro has a market cap of $1.47 million and $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mycro has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mycro alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mycro Coin Profile

Mycro’s genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. Mycro’s official website is www.mycrojobs.io. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mycro

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mycro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mycro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mycro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mycro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mycro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.