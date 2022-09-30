Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $611.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

