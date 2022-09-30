Mysterium (MYST) 1-Day Volume Tops $188,612.00

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $188,612.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium’s launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node).From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system.”

