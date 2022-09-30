NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Head to Head Review

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NaaS Technology and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.47%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.35 -$38.99 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 1.37 -$189.30 million N/A N/A

NaaS Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2021, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 122 schools, 1,547 learning centers, and 11 bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

